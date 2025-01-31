Nepal PM KP Oli promises to bring constitution amendment bill for 'stability'

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 31 : Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has promised to bring a constitution amendment bill to the parliament to make necessary changes, while stressing on the need to bring stability in the country.

Addressing the first meeting of the winter session of the Federal Parliament on Friday, PM Oli said, "It has been a decade that we have promulgated our constitution and the time for its review has come."

The Nepal PM said the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML have formed an internal task force to look into the amendments.

"This government has analysed the complexity that has arisen since the promulgation of the constitution on the basis of its strengths and weaknesses at the time of execution. Aiming for political stability and the formation of laws to support it, the constitution will be amended. For this, the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) have formed an internal task force comprising experts," PM Oli said.

"Following it findings will be discussed within parties on board the government. After deliberation with various parties, the issues that require immediate amendment will be identified which later will be discussed with the concerned parties and other political parties of the parliament," he added.

Nepal, in 2015, promulgated the Constitution of Nepal 2072, which still is to be accepted by Madhesh-based parties. The dissatisfied parties had protested against the constitution which resulted in blood-shed in the Southern plains of Nepal, resulting in the death of about 100 people in six months.

Years later, the Madhesh-based parties who at the time had forged an alliance, have now splinted into factions, mainly engaged in power struggle. The disgruntled parties had demanded "Ek Madhesh, Ek Pradesh" which Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli always had been vocal of.

During the protest in the Southern plains after the promulgation of the constitution, KP Sharma Oli was the Prime Minister whose statements back then had fuelled the protest. Oli had made derogatory comments against the protesting fronts further increasing the violence which ultimately forced him out of power.

