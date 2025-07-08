Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli visits flood hit area of Rasuwa near China border

Rasuwa [Nepal], July 8 : Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday late afternoon visited Rasuwa to assess the damage caused by the overnight flood in the Bhotekoshi River, which has left 7 dead and 18 others missing.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, and the chiefs of the security forces, Oli assessed the area and interacted with the security personnel involved in the operation.

The high-level delegation visited flood-affected areas, including the Rasuwagadhi border zone, where key infrastructure such as the Miteri Bridge and the customs yard sustained severe damage.

The Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project's dam was also affected, and several sections of the Pasang Lhamu Highway remain impassable.

Authorities report that 55 people have been rescued so far. Among the missing are three Nepal Police personnel, six Chinese nationals, and nine civilians.

According to the Prime Minister's Secretariat, Oli instructed security agencies and the local administration to intensify rescue and relief efforts. He also received briefings from security officials and pledged a swift government response for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

