Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal calls on President Murmu in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu.

Nepal PM, who is in India for a 4-day visit, met President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The President welcomed Prime Minister Prachanda and congratulated him on his appointment as Prime Minister of Nepal.

"She said that in view of his old association with India and his experience, India looks forward to a positive agenda in India-Nepal bilateral relations to take the age-old partnership to new heights. She expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the strong bond between the two countries," according to an official statement of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President remarked that bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal has grown recently. Even during the tough days of the COVID-19 epidemic, trade between the two nations was maintained.

The President further said that the open border between India and Nepal has encouraged tourism from both sides.

"She emphasised the need of reviving the spiritual tourist circuit to promote people-to-people contact and tourism. She said that Sister City Agreements and improvement in financial connectivity can also boost tourism between our two countries," the official statement read.

The President said that Nepal is a priority for India, and added that New Delhi looks forward to a development partnership with the Himalayan nation, including early completion of important projects.

Meanwhile, Prachanda also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote, "Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was pleased to receive the visiting Prime Minister of Nepal Rt. Hon @cmprachanda today. Age-old cultural ties between India and Nepal continue to be the bedrock of our relationship as we make good progress in other areas of our engagement."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Dahal 'Prachanda' held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House.

"Deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation. PM @narendramodi greets PM @cmprachanda of Nepal as the latter arrives in Hyderabad House for bilateral talks," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted when PM Modi greeted 'Prachanda' at the Hyderabad House.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' laid a wreath at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. He also wrote in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat.

"PM @cmprachanda of Nepal paid solemn tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Dahal alias Prachanda who assumed office in December last year is on an official visit to India from May 31-June 3. This is his fourth visit to India.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi.

