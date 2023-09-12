Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel condoles demise of former House Speaker Nembwang

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 12 : Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Tuesday condoled the demise of former house speaker and Vice-Chairman of Nepal opposition CPN-UML- Subash Chandra Nembwang at the age of 70.

The former Nepal House speaker succumbed to a heart attack today.

""Honorable President Ramchandra Paudel has said that he is saddened and shocked by the unexpected death of Constituent Assembly Chairman Subas Nemwang. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the Nemwang family, supporters of the republic and his party in this hour of sorrow," Paudel posted on X, expressing grief over the politician's demise.

Nepal Prime Minister also expressed grief over Nembwang's demise and called his death "untimely".

"I am saddened by the news of the untimely death of Comrade Subas Nemwang, Chairman and former Speaker of the Constituent Assembly. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family while paying my heartfelt respects to the late comrade Nemwang," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Former Nepali Prime Minister and President of largest party in Parliament on the basis of seats Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, too expressed shock over death of UML Vice Chairman.

In a post on X, he wrote, "I am shocked by the death of Subas Nemwangji, Vice Chairman of CPN-UML and Chairman of the Constituent Assembly. Wishing his soul eternal peace, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

Notably, the former house speaker, also a sitting MP (Member of Parliament) in House of Representatives (HoR)- Nepal’s lower house succumbed to a heart attack earlier on Tuesday morning, Chief Whip of opposition UML Padam Giri confirmed.

“He was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital by doctors. Party chairman KP Sharma Oli along with PM Prachanda and other leaders are now at Teaching hospital,” Giri confirmedover phone.

As per the party official, Nembwang was rushed to hospital at 1 PM from his residence in Baluwatar. His body is now kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu.

Nembwang served as HoR Speaker from July 27, 2008 to May 27, 2012. He also served as the HoR Speaker for the second time from February 18, 2014 to October 14, 2015. Nembang had played an instrumental role in his capacity as chairman of both the constituent assemblies.

A senior political figure in Nepali politics known for his polite behaviour and also a constitutional as well as legal expert, Nembwang also played the role of a consensus chairman of the Constituent Assembly which had 31 political parties.

