Nepal, Qatar sign eight agreements, labour pact not included

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 24 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Wednesday held bilateral talks with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad the Amir of the State of Qatar. During the visit of Qatari Amir a total of eight agreements were signed with Nepal but the labour pact was left out.

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and visiting Amir of Qatar signed the agreement after bilateral talks between delegates from both countries in Kathmandu.

An hour before signing the agreements, the Amir engaged in a one-on-one meeting with PM Dahal. "During the delegation meeting, six agreements between ministries and two agreements between the private sectors were signed," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

On Wednesday, before the formal departure of the Amir of Qatar from the Himalayan nation, Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in the Fields of Culture and Arts between the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal and the Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar was signed.

Qatar and Nepal signed an agreement on Cooperation and Exchange of News between National News Agency, Nepal (RSS) and Qatar News Agency (QNA).

In addition, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Cooperation in the Field of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the State of Qatar has been signed, as per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two nations signed another Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of youth and sports between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the State of Qatar.

Similarly, Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation between the Office of the Attorney General of Nepal and the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar has been signed.

Oil rich Middle-east nation Qatar and the Himalayan nation Nepal, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Diplomatic Training and Education between the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) of the Government of Nepal and the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

Apart from the Government-to-Government level interaction and agreement, private bodies of the two nations signed agreement on the establishment of Joint Business Council (JBC) between Qatar Chamber and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI).

In addition, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Qatar Chamber and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) also has been renewed in between the countries.

Followed by lunch hosted by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the Amir of Qatar flew back home concluding his two-day state visit to Nepal. At the airport, President Ram Chandra Poudel, Vice President Ram Shaya Prasad Yadav, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Foreign Minister Narayankaji Shrestha bid farewell to Amir Al Thani.

During his stay, Amir Al Thani held meetings with President Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, underscoring the commitment to bolstering bilateral relations between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor