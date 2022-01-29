Nepal's ruling alliance urges Government to hold local elections by mid-June

A meeting of Nepal's ruling alliance partners has recommended that the government hold local elections by mid-June as the electoral body builds up pressure to hold polls.

Nepal's Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said a meeting of the ruling alliance held at the Prime Minister's official residence on Saturday evening suggested holding of local elections by mid-June.

"There could be some legal and constitutional obligations that need to be fulfilled or amended as electoral law and constitutional provisions that contradict. The government would make the necessary amendments and hold the election of local levels by mid-June," Karki told reporters.

"Dates for the elections will be announced by the government after holding consultations with Election Commission," Karki added.

Further, the Minister also informed the coalition meeting also suggested the government to move ahead with the process of amending the Local Level Election Act if required.

Though all top leaders of the coalition were present, representatives of the ruling Rashtriya Janamorcha did not show up at the meeting on Saturday as they are said to be outside Kathmandu Valley for party work.

( With inputs from ANI )

