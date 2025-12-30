Netanyahu announces Israel’s highest civilian honour for Trump, praising his ‘tremendous contributions’

Washington, Dec 30 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that US President Donald Trump would receive Israel’s highest civilian honour, the Israel Prize, citing his “tremendous contributions to Israel and the Jewish people.”

“We decided to break a convention,” Netanyahu said at a joint news conference with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. “That is to award the Israel Prize, which in almost our 80 years, we've never awarded it to a non-Israeli.”

Netanyahu said the award would be formally presented on Israel’s Independence Day and invited Trump to attend the ceremony.

“We're going to award it this year to President Donald J. Trump for his tremendous contributions to Israel and the Jewish people,” he said. “I think it's such a fitting thing.”

“It would honor us, obviously, Mr. President, if you could visit Israel in that occasion on our Independence Day. But I have to say that this reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum. They appreciate what you've done to help Israel and to help our common battle against the terrorists and those who would destroy our civilization. So, again, that's an expression of thanks and appreciation,” said the Israeli Prime Minister.

Trump called the recognition “a great honor” and thanked Netanyahu for what he described as a deep personal friendship.

“That really is a great honor,” Trump said.

Netanyahu praised Trump’s approach to US-Israel relations, arguing that close coordination had delivered tangible regional outcomes.

“President Trump has done the exact opposite,” Netanyahu said, referring to past US policies. “He's achieved remarkable things in the Middle East because we work together.”

Trump described Netanyahu as a “wartime prime minister” and credited his leadership with Israel’s survival during recent conflicts.

“If you had eight out of 10 prime ministers in his position right now… you wouldn't have Israel any longer,” Trump said.

He added that Netanyahu’s leadership had enabled broader regional agreements.

“Because of that victory, we were able to get peace in the Middle East,” Trump said.

Netanyahu said the award reflected broad public sentiment in Israel.

“This reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum,” he said. “They appreciate what you've done to help Israel.”

Trump said the relationship between the two leaders had been mutually reinforcing.

“You've been a great friend, and I've been a great friend to you and to Israel,” he said.

Netanyahu also highlighted Trump’s willingness to break diplomatic conventions.

“People said… maybe he was right after all,” Netanyahu said.

The announcement came amid continued discussions on regional security, Gaza, and Iran, with both leaders repeatedly emphasizing alignment.

“We pretty much agree on most of the things,” Trump said.

The Israel Prize is traditionally awarded to Israeli citizens for lifetime achievement and national contribution. Awarding it to a foreign leader marks an unprecedented departure from past practice.

Trump’s presidency has seen major policy shifts toward Israel, including recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and strong backing during periods of heightened conflict.

