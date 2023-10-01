Netanyahu corruption hearings postponed after judge’s father dies

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI/TPS): Next week’s Jerusalem District Court hearings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial have been postponed following the death of the father of Justice Rivka Friedman-Feldman, one of the presiding judges, the court announced.

Her father died on Saturday, the first day of the week-long Sukkot holiday, delaying the traditional week-long mourning period known as shiva.

The court said that a series of hearings due to be held on October 8-10 will be rescheduled. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor