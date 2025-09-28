Netanyahu's "dangerous" speech called to "finish the job" of expelling Palestinians: Palestine Envoy

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh said on Sunday that the speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations General Assembly was "dangerous", referring to his phrase "finish the job."

Shawesh, while speaking to ANI, said that Netanyahu simply believes in expelling Palestinians from their land.

"It's very important to say that the Israeli Prime Minister is a wanted criminal. Fugitive from justice. It should be used. In the international community, we should use the exact adjective for those people. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in his speech, said a very dangerous word, 'finish the job'. Only the Israelis and anyone who is an expert on Israeli society know the meaning of 'finish the job'," he said.

Shawesh said that Netanyahu is taking the same measures in Gaza now, as he is clearing the settlements of Palestinians.

"This is the exact goal that he declared when he said that we will go to expel the Palestinian people from Gaza. He is taking the same measure in the West Bank right now, which is to expel the Palestinian people. None of the Israelis believe him. We are talking about two sides of Palestine now, in Gaza and the West Bank. The West Bank is no less devastating. 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, 75 per cent or more of them are women and children. We are talking about 12,000 to 15,000 Palestinian homes that have completely disappeared. We do not know whether they are under the rubble," he said.

Shawesh further said that the Israelis have denounced UN report which stated that Gaza is reeling under famine.

"The United Nations has declared a famine in Gaza. Regardless of the Americans and the Israelis denying it, a famine has been declared in Gaza," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a fiery address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, repeatedly invoking the October 7 attacks in Israel and drawing parallels with the September 11 terror strikes in the United States.

Netanyahu said, "Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7 is like giving al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11." Members of the US delegation, Israel's closest ally and largest military supporter, were seen applauding as he spoke.

"This is sheer madness. It's insane, and we won't do it," Netanyahu added, while strongly criticising recent moves by Western nations to recognise a Palestinian state formally. "You didn't do something right. You did something wrong, horribly wrong," he said, insisting such steps would only embolden further attacks on Jews and "innocent people everywhere."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor