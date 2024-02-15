Netherlands Former Prime Minister Dries van Agt and Wife Choose Euthanasia, Bid Farewell Hand in Hand

Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Egt and his wife Eugenie have died at 93 through euthanasia in Nijmegen. Both had been unwell for an extended period, leading to their voluntary passing. Dries, who served as Prime Minister from 1977 to 1982, also founded the rights group that confirmed their deaths.

While announcing the death of the former prime minister, the group said, "After communicating with the family, we are announcing the death of our founder and chairman, Dries van Egt, at his residence in Nijmegen. At the time of death, this husband and wife bid farewell to the world holding hands. He was cremated simply. Wayne Egt and his wife were together for 70 years.

Euthanasia was legalized in the Netherlands in 2000. A person suffering from a serious and terminal illness and whose condition is unlikely to improve can request euthanasia. Meanwhile, Wayne Egt and his wife had decided to face death after nearly seven decades of cohabitation. He fixed the day and time of death for this. A team of doctors was present when he died.