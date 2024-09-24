New field survey launched to improve utilisation of government-provided housing units in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 24 (ANI/WAM): In cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has launched a new field survey as part of a campaign to improve the utilisation of government-provided housing units across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The initiative aims to develop sustainable and integrated communities within the emirate.

ADHA's new field survey campaign will inspect vacant government-provided housing units and review those misused for commercial purposes or leased.

The campaign also seeks to communicate various solutions to property owners, including offering loans for maintenance, demolition, and reconstruction.

Furthermore, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the conditions of use for government-provided housing in Abu Dhabi. It seeks to highlight the impacts of vacant and misused housing units and collaborate with community members to improve the quality of government-provided housing.

The field survey continues the efforts of ADHA and DMT to promote community awareness regarding the impacts of vacant and misused housing units, while also maintaining the public appearance of such properties throughout the emirate. (ANI/WAM)

