New judging committee to decide honourees of 6th edition of Zayed Award For Human Fraternity

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI/WAM): The judging committee of the 2025 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was announced Friday, with its new members representing six countries and from various fields including diplomacy, economics, science, peacebuilding, and law.

The new judging committee - overseen by the award's Secretary-General Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam - includes former President of Senegal Macky Sall; former Prime Minister of Spain Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero; Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson; and Secretary-General of the Commonwealth the Right Honorable Patricia Scotland KC.

The independent committee of experts will review nominations for the sixth edition of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, an international humanitarian prize recognising individuals and organisations - of all backgrounds, anywhere in the world - working selflessly and tirelessly to advance solidarity, integrity, fairness, and optimism, and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The award is named after the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to celebrate his legacy, leadership, and humanitarian efforts that continue to shape the world today.

Established in 2019 - following the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by his Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar - the annual award has so far recognised honourees from eleven countries, supporting their humanitarian efforts in a diverse array of fields including healthcare, education, community development, refugee resettlement, and women and youth empowerment. The award includes a financial prize of US$1 million.

The judging committee will select the 2025 recipient(s), who will be honoured during a ceremony in February, coinciding with the UN-recognised International Day of Human Fraternity, which marks the anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Al-Tayeb.

Eligible nominators can submit their nominations for the 2025 award until 31st October 2024 via the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's official website: https://zayedaward.org. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor