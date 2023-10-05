New opportunities for ODOP sellers on Amazon India on Diwali

Lucknow, Oct 5 The Diwali festival season will offer new and increased opportunities for the new sellers on Amazon India who get on board with decorative 'One District One Produc't (ODOP) items from Uttar Pradesh.

The company has 14 lakh sellers registered on its platform in the country and ODOP products are gaining popularity on the e-commerce platforms.

While 1.60 lakh sellers from the state are already registered with Amazon India, the company has come up with a 50 per cent waiver offer on the referral fees for sellers who want to introduce their products on the platform for the first time.

Director, selling partner services at Amazon India, Amit Nanda said that there is a massive opportunity for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses online during the upcoming festival season.

“Uttar Pradesh is a key market for us both from sellers and customers’ perspective. We are already in the process of scaling up our resources, offerings and coverage in the state,” said Nanda.

The company is operating two large fulfilment centres in the state which have a storage capacity of 15 lakh cubic feet (equivalent to 17 Olympic-size swimming pool), one sortation centre, 140 delivery stations along with 2,700 collaborated stores.

Nanda said that ODOP products from Uttar Pradesh are also being sold and marketed through the portal.

