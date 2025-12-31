New Year 2026 Begins with Grand Celebrations and Spectacular Sky Tower Fireworks in New Zealand (Watch Video)

As the world prepared to bid goodbye to the outgoing year, celebrations to welcome the New Year began with great enthusiasm across continents. New Zealand became the first country to officially welcome the New Year, setting the tone for global festivities. According to Indian Standard Time, midnight struck in New Zealand at around 4.30 pm, and the nation was filled with joy and excitement. People gathered in public spaces, ready to witness the arrival of a fresh beginning. The early celebrations highlighted New Zealand’s unique geographical position as one of the first nations to enter the New Year.

Auckland emerged as the focal point of the celebrations, with the city hosting a spectacular visual display. The historic Sky Tower, standing tall at 328 metres, once again became the main attraction. As the clock hit midnight, an impressive fireworks show erupted from the tower, lasting nearly five minutes. Over 500 kilograms of fireworks were used, creating dazzling colours and patterns in the sky. The stunning illumination transformed the skyline, leaving spectators mesmerised and capturing the festive spirit that marked the arrival of the New Year.

Thousands of residents and visitors crowded Auckland’s streets and harbour areas to be part of the historic moment. As cheers of “Happy New Year” echoed through the city, people exchanged hugs and greetings, celebrating with hope and positivity. Leaving behind the memories of the past year, citizens stepped into the New Year with renewed optimism. Videos of the celebrations quickly went viral on social media, earning praise worldwide. Following New Zealand, countries like Australia and Japan were next in line, gradually bringing the entire world into New Year celebrations.