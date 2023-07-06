New Zealand provides funding to support Afghanistan

Wellington, July 6 The New Zealand government on Thursday announced another round of support to Afghanistan, providing a further NZ$11 million ($6 million) in funding to support the UN's response to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

More than two-thirds of the Afghan population now requiring assistance, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

Vulnerable communities in Afghanistan are experiencing record levels of food insecurity and are in desperate need of health services, clean water, and education, Xinhua news agency quoted Mahuta as saying.

The funding will support UN agencies to provide essential assistance to the Afghan people, taking New Zealand's support for Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 to NZ$24 million, the Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor