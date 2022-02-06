New Zealand reports 208 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 208 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 208 new community infections, 128 are in the largest city Auckland, 49 in Waikato, 11 in Bay of Plenty, seven in Northland, five in Hawke's Bay, three in Nelson Marlborough, three in Wellington, and one in South Canterbury and the Lakes region each, according to the Ministry.

In addition, 19 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

The ministry urged the public to take their booster jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. "With Omicron in New Zealand, one of the best things you can do is get your booster as soon as it is due."

There are 12 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, with one person being treated at the ICU.

New Zealand reported a total of 17,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the 13,078 cases in the current community outbreaks.

The country is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor