Newly elected Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel hospitalised due to stomach ache

The newly elected President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel has been admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu's Maharajgunj after he complained of stomach pain. According to the official statement from the hospital, Paudel complained about stomach ache, after which he was brought to the hospital."He was admitted to the hospital late on Saturday, and is under observation," the hospital authorities said.

Two weeks ago, Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the President of Nepal. Out of 52,628 weightage-based votes, Paudel secured 33,802 while votes while his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang got 15,518 votes, according to Nepal's Election Commission. Poudel, a common candidate of the eight-party alliance that included Nepali Congress and Prime Minister 'Prachanda'-led CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of parliament and 352 provincial assembly members. With the support from eight political parties, 78-year-old Poudel's victory was certain. His rival Subas Chandra Nebmang had support of former prime minister KP Sharma-led CPN-UML.