NHPC posts record half-year net profit of Rs 2,500 crore

New Delhi, Nov 7 Government-owned NHPC, the country’s leading hydropower company, has registered the highest ever half-yearly standalone net profit of Rs. 2,500 crore, against a net profit of Rs. 2,483 crores for the corresponding previous half-year.

NHPC's consolidated net profit for the current half-year is Rs. 2,583 crore against consolidated net profit of Rs. 2,575 crore for the corresponding previous half-year.

The NHPC Board approved the financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2023, at its meeting held on Monday.

NHPC's total installed capacity is 7,097.2 MW of renewable power (including wind & solar) through its 25 power stations, including 1,520 MW from its subsidiaries.

