Nicusor Dan sworn in Romanian President, calls for 'change'

Bucharest, May 26 Nicusor Dan assumed office as President of Romania on Monday, following a swearing-in ceremony in the country's Parliament.

In his inaugural address, Dan emphasised the need for "fundamental change" within the framework of the rule of law. He called on citizens to maintain "positive pressure" on state institutions to drive reform and pledged to remain receptive to public voices.

"Romanian society has proven itself to be alive and strong," Dan said. "I will be a President open to the voice of society and working as a partner with society."

The 55-year-old independent candidate secured 53.6 per cent of the votes in the presidential runoff on May 18, defeating George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians.

After taking his oath, Dan will proceed to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, where he will take over from the interim President of Romania, Ilie Bolojan.

According to the Romanian constitution, the presidential elections are held every five years, with a maximum of two consecutive terms allowed.

Last week, Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) officially validated the election of independent candidate Dan as the next President, confirming his victory in the May 18 runoff.

CCR President Marian Enache announced the decision during a plenary session on Thursday, affirming that the electoral process had fully complied with constitutional and legal provisions.

Earlier in the day, the Court also dismissed a legal challenge brought by George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, who had sought to annul the election results, Xinhua news agency reported. The CCR rejected the complaint as "unfounded" and upheld the integrity of the electoral process.

Simion had alleged foreign interference and a disinformation campaign during the election, claims the Court found to be unsupported by evidence.

