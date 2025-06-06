Night raid in Koshk Malikabad ends with alleged abductions, human rights outcry

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 6 : Pakistani security forces reportedly launched a large-scale operation in the Koshk Malikabad area of Turbat, the principal city in Kech district, leading to the enforced disappearance of at least 17 individuals, as per The Balochistan Post.

The raid occurred late at night when security personnel surrounded the neighborhood and conducted an extensive house-to-house search. Several residents were taken into custody during the operation and have since gone missing, sparking alarm among local communities.

The following individuals have been identified among those abducted: Abdul Rehman s/o Abdul Majeed, Hammal Imam s/o Imam Bakhsh, Zahoor Ahmed s/o Murad Hasil, Khalil Ahmed s/o Murad Hasil, Ikhlaq s/o Zahoor Ahmed, Tayyab s/o Peer Mohammad, Malang s/o Ghulam Mohammad, Naseeb s/o Naseem Ahmed, Ali Ahmed s/o Ghulam Mohammad, Mehboob s/o Mohammad, Hamid s/o Mohammad, Fida s/o Ali Ahmed, Umair s/o Ali Ahmed, Shah Saleem s/o Altaf, Hafeez s/o Abdul Wahid, and Adeeb s/o Abdul Wahid. All are residents of Koshk Malikabad.

Reports also indicate that other abducted individuals remain unidentified. Locals allege that during the raid, women and children faced physical assault.

Human rights organizations have frequently condemned such operations in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are reportedly common and rarely addressed by authorities.

This latest incident underscores ongoing concerns about the safety of civilians in the region, with families demanding accountability and the immediate release of those taken.

The Balochistan Post highlights that such raids contribute to an environment of fear and repression, undermining prospects for peace and dialogue in Kech and the wider province.

Calls for impartial investigations and adherence to human rights norms continue to grow as the international community watches closely.

