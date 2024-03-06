Nikki Haley Withdraws her Name from Republican Presidential Race

Nikki Haley is reportedly planning to suspend her bid for the Republican presidential primary in a speech scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to The Wall Street Journal. Haley, who was Donald Trump's sole competitor for the Republican nomination, decided to withdraw from the race after trailing behind him in all states except Vermont.

On Super Tuesday, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden made strides toward a potential rematch in the 2024 presidential election, securing victories in numerous states. They each won in Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, with Biden also claiming Vermont and Iowa.

Donald Trump is gearing up for a potential battle against President Joe Biden, fueled by discontent over immigration and economic policies. Nikki Haley faced a series of significant defeats on Tuesday, leading her allies to speculate that the end of her 2024 presidential campaign could be imminent.



.