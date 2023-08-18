Nine journalists arrested in past 10 days in Afghanistan: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 18 : The situation of press freedom in Afghanistan is quite alarming under the Taliban for the past two years. A report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has expressed concern over the arrest of nine journalists by the Taliban authorities in the past 10 days, Khaama Press reported.

International organisations have raised concern over the surge in the detention of journalists in Afghanistan. The media in Afghanistan is struggling to survive under Taliban as numerous radio and TV stations, as well as news agencies, have closed and as per estimates more than 6,000 journalists have lost their jobs, Afghan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.

The RSF report revealed on Wednesday that 12 journalists are currently being held in detention without any apparent reasons given.

According to the statement released by the RSF, the list of the nine arrested journalists include: “Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai, Jan Agha Saleh, Haseeb Hassas, Habib Sarab, Sayed Wahdatullah Abdali, Shamsullah Omari, Wahidrahman Afghanmal, Ataullah Omar and Parwiz Sargand,” Khaama Press quoted the report.

The statement added, “They were arrested in raids in five of Afghanistan’s provinces without any reason being given, and all but one are still being held. Where they are held is not known.”

The RSF has also condemned the arrest of journalists in Afghanistan calling the situation “appalling” and urged the Taliban authorities to order the release of detained journalists.

“Fear and uncertainty now reign in Afghanistan. Two years after a new regime was established, these arrests have again given the lie to the assurances that certain Taliban officials gave about respecting press freedom. The record of violations of the right to information is appalling, and the regime is fully responsible. RSF urges the competent Taliban authorities to order the release of the detained journalists immediately and to finally and truly guarantee press freedom,” Khaama Press quoted the report.

The RSF report has further called the recent raids on independent media the trouble and emphasized that the de facto officials are responsible.

The situation of media and journalists has been deemed alarming in the two years, ever since the Taliban came to power, highlighting a concerning trend, as per Khaama Press.

Earlier, Reporters Without Borders had also released data indicating that over the last two years, a minimum of eight thousand Afghan journalists have lost their jobs.

It has become extremely tedious for journalists and media outlets in Afghanistan to report under the Taliban due to strict regulations as journalists are restricted to cover security issues, such as explosions and suicide attacks.

In 2022, more than 200 violation cases have been recorded against journalists in Afghanistan which include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, harassment, threats, and intimidation according to the United Nations.Media freedom in Afghanistan has gone from bad to worse and journalists are suffering from low morale under the ruling regime. Many reporters have been arrested, persecuted and threatened with death for reporting sensitive issues which are not to the likes of Taliban authorities across the country, reported Khaama Press.

