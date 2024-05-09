Nine killed in road accident in China
By IANS | Published: May 9, 2024 10:33 AM2024-05-09T10:33:08+5:302024-05-09T10:35:07+5:30
Beijing, May 9 Nine people were killed and two others injured after a truck collided with a car in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. on a section of the national highway in Qingtongxia City.
The injured were rushed to local hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the regional public security department, Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
Details are awaited.
