Nitesh Tiwari explains why ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is set in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 2 Nitesh Tiwari, whose latest streaming film 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' has been getting a lot of positive response, has shared the reason behind setting the film in Mumbai.

Known for films such as 'Dangal', 'Chillar Party' and most recently, 'Bawaal', Tiwary has written the screenplay for the film directed by Abhishek Sinha.

Talking to IANS, Nitesh explained, "There is a certain aspect in the story which required the film to be set up in a metro city. As writers, both Nikhil (Nikhil Mehrotra) and I like to write on places close to our hearts."

He said he they had the option of basing the story in Delhi, but he decided against it. He said: "The film could have been easily set in either Delhi or Mumbai, but the problem with installing the film in Delhi is that Delhi has become a lot more exposed today. A lot of stuff or the stories on the streaming medium are now mostly based in Delhi."

So, Tiwari continued, "we thought that installing the story in Mumbai would be a nice break." He added: "We wanted to show Mumbai in a real sense, how the youngsters in Mumbai behave, and the way people talk in Mumbai.

"On the screen, Mumbai is known for a certain kind of language which the gangster films have popularised. There’s a vast majority that doesn't speak that language. The people who belong to the middle class or who work in the corporations, they're completely different from what has been portrayed on celluloid so far."

'Tumse Na Ho Payega', which stars Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana and Gaurav Pandey, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

