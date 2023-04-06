No change in repo rate: RBI

By IANS | Published: April 6, 2023 10:15 AM 2023-04-06T10:15:14+5:30 2023-04-06T10:25:14+5:30

Chennai, April 6 The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday unanimously decided not ...

No change in repo rate: RBI | No change in repo rate: RBI

No change in repo rate: RBI

Next

Chennai, April 6 The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday unanimously decided not to revise the repo rate.

The MPC decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.


vj/dpb

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Reserve Bank Of India Monetary Policy Committee The finance ministry of india Monetary policy committee of the rbi Central board of reserve bank of india Reserve bank of india governor Finance ministry and reserve bank of india New india strategy Reserve bank of india's board Deputy governor of reserve bank of india