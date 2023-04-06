No change in repo rate: RBI
By IANS | Published: April 6, 2023 10:15 AM 2023-04-06T10:15:14+5:30 2023-04-06T10:25:14+5:30
Chennai, April 6 The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday unanimously decided not to revise the repo rate.
The MPC decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.
