No Prime Minister in Pakistan's 75-year history lasted a full five-year term

From first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan to the recently ousted Imran Khan, none of the nineteen Prime Ministers in Pakistan's 75-year history, had the fate to complete their full five-year term in office.

Imran Khan, however, has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly and be ousted from his seat.

Pakistan's first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan was elected on August 15, 1947. Barely four years in office before he was assassinated on October 16, 1951, in Rawalpindi, reported Geo News.

After him, seven prime ministers resigned, five of the PMs faced dismissals, while the governments of four prime ministers were ousted through military coups.

Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani were the two who were disqualified due to their convictions by the Supreme Court, reported Dawn.

Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi assumed the charge only to complete the remaining term after the disqualification and resignation of their predecessors.

Moreover, Benazir Bhutto was elected as the first female prime minister of Pakistan in 1988 and after years of military rule in Pakistan by General Zia-ul-Haq. Her party survived impeachment in 1989.

However, her government could not retain power and was sent packing by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan on August 6, 1990. Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected on August 18, 2018, and his term ended on April 10, 2022, after he became the first premier to be voted out from power.

( With inputs from ANI )

