No restriction on onion exports, says Centre

New Delhi, Feb 26 The Central government has said that it has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions, and that $523.8 million worth of onions from April to December 2022 were exported.

The extant export policy of onions is 'free', it has said, adding that only the export of onion seed is 'restricted' and that too is permitted under authorisation from the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), the commerce ministry said in a statement.

DGFT through its notification issued on December 28, 2020, had amended the export policy, bringing onion (of all varieties) in cut, sliced or broken in powder form and Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions excluding cut, sliced or broken in powder form from 'prohibited' to 'free' category.

