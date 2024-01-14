"Nobody will stop us": Netanyahu reaffirms unyielding stance against Hamas on 100th day of war

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 14 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared an unwavering commitment to dismantling Hamas, asserting that "nobody will stop us" as the conflict between Israel and the terror group reached its 100th day, CNN reported.

In a press briefing, Netanyahu dismissed potential interference from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and other entities, including what he referred to as the "axis of evil" led by Iran.

"Nobody will stop us - not The Hague, not the axis of evil, and not anybody else," Netanyahu stated emphatically, rebuffing the genocide accusations levelled against Israel at the ICJ.

He characterised the claims as a "hypocritical onslaught" orchestrated by those seeking to perpetrate another Holocaust against the Jewish people, as reported by CNN.

Describing the situation as a "moral low point in the history of nations," Netanyahu highlighted alleged instances of antisemitism discovered in Hamas-controlled areas.

He claimed that anti-Semitic materials, including copies of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf," were found in Hamas tunnels in Gaza. Additionally, Netanyahu asserted that a child's tablet with a screensaver featuring Hitler was discovered in a home in Gaza.

Despite acknowledging the persistence of antisemitism, Netanyahu underscored the resilience of the Jewish people, vowing to continue the fight "until the end."

During the briefing, Netanyahu addressed the strategic importance of closing the Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometer strip serving as the border between Egypt and Gaza. He argued that Israel cannot conclude the war without securing control over this corridor, which would entail demilitarising Gaza and preventing the influx of military equipment and deadly weapons.

"We'll destroy Hamas, we'll demilitarise Gaza, and military equipment and other deadly weapons will continue to enter this southern opening, so of course we need to close it," Netanyahu explained.

In response to Netanyahu's remarks, Egyptian foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid asserted Egypt's full control over its borders. He stated that any discussions regarding the border's status are subject to legal and security agreements between the involved countries.

As Israel marks 100 days since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, the prime minister's resolute statements reflect the ongoing challenges and complexities surrounding the conflict with Hamas, CNN reported.

