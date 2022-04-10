Nomination papers of Shehbaz, Qureshi approved as Pakistan Parliament set to elect new PM on Monday

Nomination papers of Pakistan joint opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been approved for the Prime Minister's election slated to take place on Monday.

Earlier, Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif submitted the nomination papers for the top seat. The nomination papers have been approved for the PM's election.

Shehbaz Sharif is most likely to become the next Prime Minister of the country. According to sources, PML-N has collected more than one nomination paper for the election from the NA secretariat. The nomination papers will go under scrutiny at 3.00 pm and a list of the candidates will be displayed after scrutiny.

The National Assembly session to elect the new premier will now be held at 2.00 pm on Monday (tomorrow), contrary to a previous schedule of 11.00 am.

Security measures ahead of the Prime Minister's election are set in place. Strict security is in place around the D-chowk. Furthermore, roads leading to Parliament will be opened after the election of the new premier, as per the news channel.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted the Imran Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

