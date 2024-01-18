Non-Smokers Gain Ground: Global Tobacco Use Declines by 110 Million, New Gen Says No

Washington: Tobacco users worldwide have plummeted in a significant public health victory, with over 110 million people ditching cigarettes and other tobacco products since 2000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This translates to a drop from one in three people smoking two decades ago to one in five today.

The decline marks a breakthrough against the powerful tobacco industry, which has historically exerted influence on global health policies to boost its profits.

​However, despite the progress, the WHO acknowledges challenges remain. Smoking rates remain high in regions like South East Asia and Europe, where nearly a quarter of the population smokes. Additionally, countries like Egypt, Jordan, and Indonesia still struggle to curb tobacco use.

"While we celebrate the progress, we cannot be complacent," stated Dr. Ruediger Krech, Director of WHO's Department of Health Promotion, at a recent tobacco control conference in Panama. He called on governments worldwide to remain vigilant and implement the WHO's comprehensive tobacco control measures