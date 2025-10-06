North Korea's Kim calls for bolstering naval power to counter enemy's provocations

Seoul, Oct 6 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the nation's first 5,000-tonne destroyer, calling for bolstering the naval combat force to "thoroughly" deter and counter the enemy's provocations, state media reported on Monday.

Kim visited the Choe Hyon destroyer on Sunday, accompanied by key party and government officials, as part of his schedule over a military hardware exhibition, reports Yonhap, quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In April, North Korea unveiled its new 5,000-tonne multipurpose destroyer, named the Choe Hyon, as part of its efforts to enhance its naval power.

During the visit, Kim said "the tremendous ability of our navy should be exercised in the vast ocean to thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations" to defend the nation's sovereignty and its security interests, according to the KCNA.

"He noted that our (Workers') Party would continue its struggle without even a moment's stagnation for the overall and accelerated expansion and growth of the naval combat force defending the core of the national rights," it added.

North Korea earlier said the Choe Hyon destroyer is equipped with supersonic strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and other strike means.

In June, the North launched another destroyer of the same class, the Kang Kon, after repairs, a month after the warship had tipped over and sustained damage during its initial launch attempt in May.

North Korea has been focusing on strengthening its naval force with a plan to build another 5,000-tonne destroyer by October 2026.

Earlier on April 26, North Korea unveiled its new destroyer for the country's navy as part of its broader plan to enhance maritime power.

Pyongyang held a launching ceremony of its new 5,000-tonne multipurpose destroyer at a shipyard in the North's western port city of Nampho, according to the report by the KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had attended the ceremony with his daughter, known as Ju-ae, and also examined the newly built naval warship, named the Choe Hyon after a deceased North Korean anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor