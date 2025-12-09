North Korea's Kim sends condolences to Putin over death of Russian envoy to Pyongyang

Seoul, Dec 9 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the death of Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Matsegora, the North's state media reported on Tuesday.

"Kim ... sent a message of condolence to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin ... on December 8 as regards the demise of Aleksandr Ivanovich Matsegora, Russian extraordinary ambassador to the DPRK, on December 6, 2025," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

In the message, Kim expressed "deep condolences" to Putin, the Russian leadership and Matsegora's bereaved family over his "sudden demise," the KCNA said.

"Comrade Matsegora was a close friend and comrade of the DPRK people who devoted his whole life to the development of the DPRK-Russia friendly relations for over 30 years," Kim said.

The bilateral relations between the countries that have developed into the present "firm alliance" are clearly associated with Matsegora's "devoted efforts," he also noted.

"The sudden demise of the ambassador at the present time when the development of relations between the DPRK and Russia have entered a crucial historic phase is indeed a heartrending event and a great loss," the KCNA also quoted Kim as saying.

"His noble life ... will shine forever and will be always remembered by the peoples of the two countries."

Russia's foreign ministry earlier announced Matsegora had died last Saturday at 70, also without revealing the cause.

Having started as a staff member at the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang in 1999, Matsegora had served as Russia's top envoy to North Korea for 10 years since 2015, recently playing a key role as Pyongyang and Moscow aligned closely following North Korea's deployment of troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui sent a separate message of condolence to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, noting that Matsegora "made a distinguished contribution" to the bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, the KCNA said.

"The name of Comrade Ambassador Matsegora who was a witness and contributor to the history of the DPRK-Russia friendly relations will be remembered forever," Choe said, expressing hope that his bereaved family would recover peace as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor