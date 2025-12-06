Norway proposes major purchase of long-range weapons, additional submarines

Oslo, Dec 6 The Norwegian government submitted a comprehensive investment proposal to the parliament, aiming to significantly bolster the country's defence capabilities through the acquisition of long-range precision weapons and additional submarines.

According to the proposal, the government plans to spend 19 billion Norwegian kroner (1.88 billion US dollars) on long-range precision fire for the army. This new capability will allow the Norwegian Armed Forces to hit targets at distances of up to 500 km with high precision.

"The Army is the first in the land defence of Norway in peace, crisis and war," said Norwegian Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik in a statement. He described the acquisition as a "strategically important initiative" that will provide the army with significantly greater striking power, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Long-range precision weapons have a deterrent effect because they can hit targets far inside an adversary's territory if necessary," he added.

In a parallel move to strengthen maritime security, the government also proposed expanding its submarine program. Norway intends to acquire two additional submarines, bringing the total number of new vessels to six.

To facilitate this expansion, the government has proposed increasing the cost framework for the submarine project by 46 billion Norwegian kroner. This figure covers the unit price increase, contingency reserves, exchange rate adjustments, and the financing of a second production line in Germany.

Norway has already signed a contract with German supplier Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for four submarines, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in 2029.

Sandvik highlighted the close cooperation with Germany, noting that joint investments in submarine technology, tanks, and air defence enhance the operational capabilities of both allies.

"It is an expensive investment, but also an important investment in securing Norway in turbulent times," he concluded. (1 Norwegian krone = 0.099 US dollar)

