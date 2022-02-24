NSE Scam: Money trail can lead to the mysterious 'yogi'

Chennai, Feb 24 While the identity of the yogi from Himalayas who had corresponded with then NSE Managing Director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna remains a 'Chidambara Ragasiyam' or the 'secret of Chidambaram', speculations are rife as to the persons' identity.

What is clear from the contents of the emails from mail id 'rigyajursama@outlook.com' to Ramkrishna is that the "yogi" is a person who is well versed with NSE organisational set up, stock market operations, and having power at different levels.

The yogi also has an office in Delhi's upmarket Vasant Vihar and is a good friend of foreign shareholders representation committee on NSE Board.

However, the money trail from the accounts of Anand Subramaniam, former Group Operating Officer and Advisor to MD, can lead to the mysterious Yogi.

Interestingly Subramaniam seems to be a conduit to an unknown person to whom a substantial portion of the pay hikes were paid.

This came to light from the email correspondence between Ramkrishna and an unknown person said to be a yogi in Himalayas with an email id rigyajursama@outlook.com.

One of the emails from the unknown person from the mail id rigyajursama@outlook.com to Ramkrishna and Subramaniam, as extracted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India

