Number of refugees fleeing Ukraine reach 2.5 million, says UN

Filippo Grandi, head of the UN's refugee agency on Friday (local time), said that the number of people fleeing Ukraine has now reached 2.5 million estimating that about two million people are displaced inside Ukraine.

He said that the UN's Refugee Agency needs about USD 500 million for its emergency work in Ukraine and neighboring countries adding that so far it has received over USD 300 million of which almost USD 200 million is from individuals, companies, and foundations.

Calling the war senseless, Grandi in a tweet wrote, "the number of refugees from Ukraine -- tragically -- has reached today 2.5 million. We also estimate that about two million people are displaced inside Ukraine. Millions forced to leave their homes by this senseless war."

Last Sunday, UN refugee agency commissioner Filippo Grandi said more than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine had crossed into neighboring countries in 10 days, describing the situation as "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

Later, on Tuesday, the number of people fleeing Ukraine reached 2 million, as per the head of the UN's refugee agency.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier said the European Union should be ready for five million people fleeing Ukraine amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

( With inputs from ANI )

