Ohio: Hundreds Left Without Power on Cleveland’s West Side After Transformer Explosion (Watch Video)

Hundreds of residential areas are without power on the west side of Cleveland, Ohio, after a power transformer exploded on Monday, January 13. According to Cleveland Division of Fire spokesperson Lt. Mike Norman said multiple power lines are down across the roads due to "some type of electrical event."

The blast in the transformer took place at around 7 pm, said Norman. After the incident, 41st Street was completely blocked near the exit ramp at Interstate 90. A widespread power outage was reported on Bridge Avenue at the intersection of West 54th Street.

Cleveland Transformer Blast

A power transformer exploded in Cleveland, Ohio, spreading fire to multiple utility poles and leaving large swaths of the city’s west side without power, officials said. pic.twitter.com/MAkgLCyjJm — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) January 13, 2026

A fire official told 3News that the explosion has caused a blaze which has spread across multiple utility poles. He said firefighters were also at a house to extinguish a fire in the 4200 block of Fenwick Avenue, which is now said to be under control.

"We had a gas fire in the house, but Enbridge came on scene and shut the gas off at the street," Norman said. "Fire companies are also going door to door checking for issues. Some of the electric meters have been blown off the houses."