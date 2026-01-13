Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid rising violence against minorities

Dhaka, Jan 13 As a disturbing pattern of violence against minorities continues to escalate in Bangladesh, another Hindu man was hacked and stabbed to death by miscreants in Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni district, local media reported.

The body of 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Samir Das was recovered from a crop field in Jagatpur village of Bangladesh on Monday.

Citing family members and police, Bangladesh's Bengali newspaper Daily Manobkantha reported that Samir left home in his autorickshaw on Sunday evening. When he failed to return late into the night, his relatives began searching for him at various locations.

Later, local residents discovered Samir's frozen body lying in a field in Jagatpur village under the Sadar union of the upazila. After being informed, police reportedly rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

Reports suggest that the body bore several stab injuries, and initial police assessments indicated that Samir was taken to a secluded spot and brutally killed in an attempt to steal his autorickshaw.

Confirming the incident, Daganbhuiyan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Faizul Azim Noman said, "The body has been recovered and sent to the Feni General Hospital morgue for autopsy. His autorickshaw has not been found. The police have launched a special operation to identify and arrest those involved in the murder and recover the autorickshaw."

This marked the ninth incident in 24 days, highlighting a disturbing surge in violence targeting Hindu communities throughout Bangladesh.

Earlier on January 9, India expressed deep concerns over the disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, across Bangladesh, stating that it continues to monitor the situation in the neighboring country and hopes that such acts of communal violence are addressed decisively.

