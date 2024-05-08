OIC reiterates support for girls' education, women's employment in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 8 : At a time when the basic rights of Afghan women are crushed under the Taliban regime, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), too, reiterated once again during its 15th summit in Gambia that women's work and girls' access to education are important issues in Afghanistan.

According to the resolution released at the summit's conclusion on Sunday, (May 5), the organisation supports the safeguarding and upholding of Afghan residents' human rights, particularly in promoting women's work and education, as per Khaama Press.

Notably, this meeting was also attended by Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

The OIC has emphasised the need for quick solutions to the educational problems Afghan girls face while urging more interaction with the de facto government.

"It stresses the need for more efforts to address challenges related to ethnic groups, terrorism, narcotics, and social aspects for inclusive governance to achieve lasting stability," the Summit's final resolution stated, according to Khaama Press.

Previously, Tariq Ali Bakhit, the OIC's representative for Afghan affairs, met with Mawlawi Kabir, the political deputy of the Taliban in Afghanistan, during his latest visit and called for the reopening of schools and universities for girls.

He also promised during this meeting that the OIC is ready to support girls' education in Afghanistan.

It has been nearly three years since girls have been deprived of formal education in the country, and the Taliban government has so far ignored the concerns of the citizens and the demands of the international community in this regard.

As the Taliban solidifies its control over Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis in the country has worsened. With infrastructure crumbling and essential services disrupted, millions are at risk of starvation and disease.

Humanitarian organisations struggle to provide aid amidst security concerns and logistical challenges.

The ban on girls' schools since the Taliban takeover has led to a generation of girls deprived of education, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.

