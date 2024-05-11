OIC welcomes UNGA vote on Palestine's bid for full membership

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 11 (ANI/WAM): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Friday the UN General Assembly's adoption of a historic resolution, with a sweeping majority, stressing that Palestine's state is qualified to become a full member and granting it additional rights.

In a statement, the OIC said this resolution expressed an international consensus on backing the legitimate rights of Palestinian people, including self-determination, freedom, justice, independence and the need to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

It affirmed its absolute support for the legitimate rights of Palestine's state in embodying its political and legal position at the UN, like that of the rest of the world's states, as a gain that should have been implemented for decades, according to the statement.

It referred to the historic, legal and political rights of Palestinian people to their land as confirmed by the relevant UN resolutions, in addition to the official recognition of 144 states of Palestine's state, which has full membership in dozens of international organisations and agreements. (ANI/WAM)

