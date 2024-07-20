Oman Foreign Ministry official visits Indian embassy, offers condolences over passing away of Indian

Muscat [Oman], July 20 : Khalid Muslahi, Undersecretary, Oman Foreign Ministry, visited the Indian Embassy in Oman to offer condolences over the passing away of an Indian national in a shooting incident in Muscat.

India's Ambassador to Oman, Amit Narang, appreciated Muslahi's visit and Omani authorities' prompt action and support.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Oman stated, "H.E. Khalid Muslahi, Undersecretary @FMofOman visited the Embassy to offer condolences for the passing away of an Indian in the shooting incident in Muscat. Amb @Amit_Narang appreciated the visit and conveyed his appreciation for the prompt action & support of Omani authorities."

Muslahi's visit comes after an Indian national was killed and another was injured in a shooting incident at a mosque in Muscat city in Oman on July 15, according to a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Oman on Tuesday.

At least six people have been killed and 28 others wounded in a shooting at a mosque in Oman in a rare act of violence in the Gulf nation, Al Jazeera reported. The attack took place in Wadi al-Kabir, a district east of the capital city Muscat, during a major religious event for Shia Muslims

Four Pakistanis and a policeman were among those killed, and at least 28 other people were injured, Pakistani and Omani authorities said, as per Al Jazeera.

In a statement on July 16, Oman's police said that three gunmen behind the attack were killed and police officers have "concluded the procedures for dealing with the shooting," it said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Following the shooting incident in Oman in which six people were killed, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said it is closely following up on the well-being of the Indian community.

The embassy also issued condolences to those killed in the incident. It further said it is working for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Indian national.

"Embassy is closely following up the well-being of the resident Indian community in the aftermath of the shooting incident in Muscat city on July 15, 2024," the Indian embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Indian Ambassador to Oman, Amit Narang, spoke with Tausif Abbas, son of Basha Jan Ali Hussain, who was killed in the shooting. He also spoke with the families of those who suffered injuries and assured them of their full support.

"Ambassador assured full support of the Embassy for repatriation of Shri Hussain's mortal remains back to India and all other support that the family may need, Embassy officials have visited the 3 Indian nationals who have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in Khoula hospital. Ambassador Amit Narang also spoke with their families and assured full support," the statement added.

The Indian envoy also conveyed his "sincere appreciation" for the "prompt action" taken by the Omani security agencies in dealing with the crisis and protecting the lives of innocent civilians.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor