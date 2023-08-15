On I-Day, Indian girl studying in US thanks Indian Army doctor for saving father’s life

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 15 : An Indian studying in the US thanked Indian Army on Independence Day as an Indian Army doctor helped save her father’s life in Ladakh during a family trip last month.

In a series of tweets on X (formerly known as twitter) user named Ritwika Das narrated her story that how her father fell sick during a trip to the Nubra Valley west of the Ladakh capital Leh.

“On the occasion of #IndependenceDay, I, here in USA, want to thank Indian Army and Ladakh Govt for saving life of my dad when we were in Ladakh in the month of July. Indebted to Dr Ritesh Sharma and Mr Angdus for being there in times of our need. Thank you,” she tweeted.

She said that during the trip, her father suddenly developed serious breathing issues and was getting incoherent.

“I tried to help him but it was a really bad situation. I asked the driver to take us to Leh which is good 4-5 hours away,” she said.

She said that for the whole night, her father's condition remained bad and she, a stranger was feeling helpless as she didn't know what to do. In the meanwhile, her uncle who was in Jammu, told her that he has contacted some friend of his and that she will receive some help the next morning.

"In the morning, I got a call from Mr Angdus who is a Ladakh administration employee and he assured me of help. Shortly, I received another call from one Dr Ritesh, and he stated that both of them will be coming to hospital shortly," she informed.

"To my surprise, both of them, classmates from school ( as I got to know later) were there in a short while and they had some discussion with hospital authorities and my dad was immediately shifted to ICU," Ritwika tweeted.

She stated that she got to know that Dr Ritesh is there was in Leh on leave and that he is a doctor with Indian Army as an Anaesthesiologist with Critical care expertise.

The Army doctor got actively involved in the treatment of my father along with doctors of SNM hospital and yes, the condition of my dad started to improve. His presence was extremely calming and comforting.

Ritwika said, “I cannot thank these two souls much and would like to thank Indian Army and Govt of Ladakh for producing such gems of persons which makes us citizens proud of our Army and Government. Indebted,” she said.

