One cleric dead, two wounded in knife attack at holy shrine in northeast Iran

One Iranian cleric was killed and two others wounded Tuesday in a knife attack at the courtyard of Iran's holy shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern city of Mashhad, according to a statement by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The statement said, the assailant, whose identity and nationality have been determined, was immediately arrested by security forces.

The injured clerics were immediately transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Mashhad Governor Mohsen Davari said that the assailant had carried out the attack under the impact of Takfiri beliefs and ideas, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor