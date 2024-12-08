One killed, 49 survive as passenger ship capsizes in waters off Indonesia's East Java

Jakarta, Dec 8 One person was killed, another went missing, and 49 others survived after a passenger ship sank in the waters off Indonesia's East Java province on Sunday.

The wooden ship, Kapal Layar Motor Fajar Lorena, went down at about 1:10 p.m. Jakarta time in the waters of Situbondo regency after departing from a seaport in Sumenep regency.

The ship was heading to a seaport in Situbondo regency. Both regencies are located in East Java province, according to Muhamad Hariyadi, head of the provincial search and rescue office, Xinhua news agency reported.

"One person has died, another is missing, and 49 others survived the incident," he told Xinhua, citing the ship's manifest, which listed 51 people on board.

The evacuation involved about 50 personnel from a joint rescue team, and the search for the missing person is ongoing, he added. Hariyadi said extreme weather conditions were blamed for the incident.

"This happened because of poor weather conditions; the waves were big," he said.

Indonesia's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency has warned of extreme weather conditions, including huge waves and heavy rains that pose risks to maritime travel.

