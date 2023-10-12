Operation Ajay: First flight with 230 Indians aboard to leave from Israel today

The first charter flight carrying Indians stranded in Israel will leave from the Ben Gurion airport on Thursday night, sources said. This flight will carry about 230 Indians living in Israel on a "first come first serve" basis.The flight will depart at 9 pm from Israel and no fares will be charged from the passengers aboard, news agency PTI reported. The government is bearing the cost of their return.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparations for “Operation Ajay" in the wake of escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. This crucial meeting, attended by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, comes a day after India announced the rescue mission to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back home from Israel.“EAM @DrSJaishankar chaired a meeting today to review preparations for #OperationAjay. #TeamMEA stands ready to assist our citizens to return home," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X. On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has set up a round-the-clock control room in Delhi and separate emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah to monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine and provide information and assistance to Indian citizens. Following the escalation in the situation, the Indian embassy in Israel issued an advisory, asking Indian citizens to exercise caution.