'Operation Ajay': Fourth flight with 274 Indians onboard departs from Israel's Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 15 : Under 'Operation Ajay', the fourth flight with 274 Indians onboard departed from Israel for India in the early hours of Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said that it was the second flight in a day to depart from Israel for India.

"#OperationAjay 2nd flight of the day departs from Tel Aviv carrying 274 passengers," Jaishankar posted on X.

'Operation Ajay' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.

It has been more than a week after the attack that saw more than 1,300 Israelis killed, most of them civilians, as waves of Hamas terrorists breached the border. Over 1,000 Palestinians were also killed as a result of retaliatory strikes from Israel.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance. The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

Earlier today, the third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' arrived in the national capital here.

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore received the Indian nationals evacuated from Israel at the Delhi airport.

"I thank and congratulate PM Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs...PM Modi is dedicated to the citizens of the country and Indian citizens are being brought here safely from Israel. They are happy after returning to their country," the Minister said.

The flight departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi yesterday. Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Israel said, "The third flight of #OperationAjay has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi. Embassy wishes everyone on board a safe journey."

A second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv in Israel, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning, whereas the first flight carrying 212 Indian passengers landed in Delhi on Friday.

Those who were evacuated after being stranded in Israel thanked the Indian government for bringing them back. The passengers were mainly those who were staying and working in Israel. They applauded the government of India for the initiative and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

