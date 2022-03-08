Operation Ganga: About 18,000 Indians brought back from Ukraine by special flights so far

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation press release.

With this, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights goes up to 15521. IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of Operation Ganga, and carried over 32-tonne relief material, read the release.

Among the civilian flights, 4575 passengers have been brought from Bucharest by 21 flights, 1820 from Suceava by 9 flights, 5571 from Budapest by 28 flights, 909 passengers by 5 flights from Kosice, 2404 Indians from Rzeszow by 11 flights, and 242 persons by a flight from Kyiv.

( With inputs from ANI )

