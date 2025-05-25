Our aim is to tell Qatar that we have zero tolerance against terrorism: Indian envoy on all-party delegation visit

Doha [Qatar], May 25 : An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation is visiting Doha to advance Operation Sindoor, with a clear message of zero tolerance for terrorism and a focus on strengthening India-Qatar ties.

The delegation began their visit with a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and held a meeting at the Indian Embassy in Doha with Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Vipul, to discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation and counter-terrorism.

Ambassador Vipul underscored the significance of the visit, stating, "Qatar is an important partner for India. Our relations with Qatar are historic and it is based on people-to-people ties. For the last two years, PM Modi visited here, and this year, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, visited India. Our focus is to build political relations along with trade, investment, energy and issues of counter-terrorism...Our aim is to tell Qatar that we have zero tolerance against terrorism and that we will not accept terrosim in any form..."

He further elaborated on the agenda, saying, "It is very important to convey our message to all our partners. Yesterday our delegation arrived here, today and tomorrow there are meetings here. These meetings are going to be held with the media, academia, other Qatari degree holders and high officials in the next two days. India and Qatar have very strong relations, and it is very important that we explain our perspective against terrorism to Qatar properly. Even after the Pahalgam terror attack, Qatar issued a statement in which it condemned it and also said that they are against terrorism..."

During the visit, the delegation is also engaging with members of the Indian community, meeting with local officials, media, academia, and other stakeholders to reinforce India's zero-tolerance message and build partnerships for trade, investment, and energy cooperation. These efforts are part of a broader diplomatic strategy to highlight India's commitment to fighting terrorism globally and to deepen engagement with strategic partners.

After their engagements in Qatar, the delegation will proceed to Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa to showcase Operation Sindoor and India's continued stance against terrorism.

The delegation is led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V. Muraleedharan (BJP), and Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin.

