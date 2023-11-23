'Our bonding is evolving': Samridhii Shukla on shooting with Shehzada Dhami

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actress Samridhii Shukla has shared her experience shooting with Shehzada Dhami in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', saying there is a lot of chemistry that the audience will witness.

Samridhii and Shehzada have taken on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's legacy. The show is bringing to its audience an immensely captivating plot and gripping screenplay.

The show introduced Samriddhi (Abhira), Shehzada (Armaan), Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi), and Shivam Khajuria (Rohit). The way Samridhii and Shehzada are portrayed in the show as they explore relationships and emotions will strike a chord with the audience.

Talking about the same, she said: "Shooting with Shehzada is getting better and better every day. Shehzada is spot on with his script, and our bonding is evolving with each passing day."

"We do not have many scenes with one another, but however many we have, there is a lot of chemistry that the audience will witness. Shehzada is always well versed in his lines, and he is very professional. I hope the audience keeps showering their love on us," added Samridhii.

'Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai' airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor