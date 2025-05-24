"Our mission will start tomorrow; we will present our views against terrorism to world": MP Supriya Sule

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, who is leading an all-party delegation, on Saturday stated that their mission would begin the next day, during which they would present their views against terrorism to the world.

Speaking to the media, Sule said the delegation would depart on Sunday, beginning their mission in Doha on Sunday, followed by visits to South Africa and Ethiopia, and returning via Cairo.

The delegation will embark on a 10-day visit to four countries to present India's stance against terrorism.

Sule emphasised the gravity of the attack, saying, "The way people were killed in Pahalgam, their family members will never forget that. Those wounds will never be healed."

"The entire opposition is together. Sharad Pawar said in the all-party meeting that we are with the government if it's about national interest. He also said this is not a time for the parliament session until the Operation is underway. Big leaders of Congress are going with me in this delegation. This delegation is on behalf of the government of India, and we will maintain that integrity," she added.

Sule expressed her gratitude for leading an all-party delegation to promote India's stance on terrorism globally. "We are all living for India. I'm very blessed to have this opportunity," she said.

"I have an amazingly brilliant team, and we are all going together. My fellow MPs have been outstanding parliamentarians," she added.

Sule highlighted the delegation's objective, stating, "We will reach out to countries to tell them more about India's position and how there is zero tolerance against terrorism in India. We want global peace and harmony worldwide." She emphasized the need to present the truth about the Pahalgam incident and condemn terrorism.

"We want to put forward the truth and the facts about Pahalgam. How Pakistan has taken this position, how it has hurt innocent tourists, and we want to condemn terrorism... If there is going to be terrorism, India will condemn it and fight against it," Sule added.

The delegation includes BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Singh Thakur, and V. Muraleedharan; Congress' Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma; TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu; AAP's Vikramjeet Singh Sahney; and former UN ambassador Syed Akbaruddin.

Meanwhile, this all-party delegation aims to project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

A total of 7 groups consisting of 8-9 members from various political parties have been selected by India to represent its stance of zero tolerance against terror and brief the representatives of other countries on Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the operation, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

On May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between the countries was announced.

