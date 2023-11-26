Our quest to bring perpetrators to justice continues: Jaishankar on 15th anniversary of 26/11 attacks

New Delhi [India], November 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday paid homage to the victims on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Taking to his official handle on X, the External Affairs Minister said India remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of "these horrific acts" to justice.

"It is 15 years today since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Our quest to bring those responsible for planning and executing these horrific acts to justice continues," Jaishankar posted from his official handle on X, formerly Twitter.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 heavily-armed terrorists, belonging to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, unleashed a macabre dance of death in the country's commercial capital.

Holding the city under siege over four days, the terrorists killed 166 civilians, including foreigners. They targeted several key public installations in the city, including the Chabad House, a Jewish seminary.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed, for maximum impact. The key landmarks that were targeted by the Lashkar men included the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe.

Apart from natives, these places are also known to be frequented by Europeans and Jews.

While one of the 10 terrorists, Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, was taken alive at CST, the rest were gunned down by the police and elite commandoes who were called in to secure the city.

In May 2010, Qasab was handed the death penalty and was hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune city two years later.

The attacks left deep emotional scars in the nation's consciousness and continue to bring nightmares for many.

